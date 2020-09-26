Father of rape victim moves LHC for public hanging of rapists

LAHORE: A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directives for the government to take concrete steps for public hanging of rapists.

Muhammad Afzal, the father of a seven-year-old boy murdered after being sexually assaulted, filed the petition citing the federal government and others as respondents.

He states in his petition that his seven-year-old son was murdered after being subjected to sexual abuse in Mandi Bahauddin. He opined that culprits of such heinous crimes be publically hanged in order to create deterrence.

The petitioner said public executions are carried out in many countries around the globe, recalling that a tragic incident of the gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway happened lately and brought into sharp focus the need for stricter punishment and deterrence. He demanded the culprits of such felonies be hanged in front of the public.

