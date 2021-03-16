Father set ablaze 20-year-old to death for unknown motive, police say

OKARA: A body of an incinerated woman has emerged Tuesday in a house in Okara town whose father allegedly burned her to death with motives yet to be investigated by the police, ARY News reported.

According to the details of the incident, police said the 20-year-old Saba was set ablaze by her father a week ago and had conceded severe burns across her body.

When she was taken to hospital, the police said she had already died and her death transpired in the house instead of at hospital where she was taken to.

A police spokesperson said Saba’s death is being investigated from all angles, however, without any comments about whether any arrests have been made so far on the suspected murder, police sufficed it by saying it was not an accident.

Earlier last month in a case bearing similar imprints, causing a crippling dent to humanity, police said a man allegedly killed his sister in the name of honor after she came to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband.

According to the police, the accused Liaquat killed his sister by choking her with bare hands after he took her out of their parents’ house ‘to drop her to husband’.

The deceased Jutti Bibi had an altercation with her husband, police said, following which she left her home and arrived at her parents’. Liaquat had actually told his family he’s taking Jutti Bibi to drop her at her house but when she disappeared and didn’t show up, the family contacted the police.

