Honor Killing? Man chokes sister to death after she quarrels with husband

FAISALABAD: Causing crippling dent to humanity, Police said Thursday a man has allegedly killed his sister in the name of honor after she came to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the accused Liaquat killed his sister by choking her with bear hands after he took her out of their parents’ house ‘to drop her to husband’.

The deceased Jutti Bibi had an altercation with her husband, police said, following which she left her home and arrived at her parents’.

Liaquat had actually told his family he’s taking Jutti Bibi to drop her at her house but when she disappeared and didn’t show up, family contacted police.

After Thana Garh Police investigated the matter and detained victim’s brother Liaquat, he confessed to killing her, police claimed.

Liaquat had not only choked her to death but also buried her in a grave he dug in a nearby cemetery, police said, adding that after probe, he identified the spot where he buried the body.

Police after they recovered the body, shifted it to local hospital for due procedure.

