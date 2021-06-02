Father throws toddler into canal for ‘crying all night’

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man for throwing his three-year-old daughter into a canal, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victim’s father Asif Javed lodged the first information report (FIR) about the abduction of her daughter.

The father in FIR stated he along with his three-year-old daughter named Kashaf had gone to the shrine of Baba Munawar Shah and unidentified persons abducted the toddler when he stopped at a nearby shop to buy some food and asked her daughter to stand near a motorcycle.

“I went to buy some food from a shop but when I return Kashaf was not there,” he stated in FIR. Two days after her alleged abduction, the body of a minor girl was found floating in a canal.

Police launched an investigation and on suspicion took Asif Javed, father of three-year-old daughter into custody, and during interrogation, he confessed that he had thrown the daughter into the canal.

Asif further told the police that he had killed her daughter as she used to cry all night and disturbed his sleep. A case has been registered against the accused.

