‘Fault lines emerge wihtin PDM as some parties fear democracy may derail’

ISLAMABAD: The fault lines have emerged within opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as the parties divided over whether to bring an in-house change via no-confidence motion or build pressure outside, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources in the know about internal developments, at least four of PDM parties have opposed in-house change strategy and have suggested convening a top huddle to discuss the possibilities.

The sources say parties have suggested consolidating their strategies against the incumbent government as the fissures arose. Some parties including Pakistan People’s Party support the in-house change plan while others, such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) advocate for a belligerent approach.

The ruling party of Sindh supported the idea of maintaining democratic practices underlining that anything strategy planned outside the parliamentary scope can derail democracy, sources confirmed PPP’s stance on the opposition struggle.

READ: No-confidence move way to get rid of PM, PPP’s Khuhro says

Sources’ updates can be supported by the earlier developments today as the provincial president for Pakistan People’s Party Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said there were only two ways to get rid of the incumbent government which are through either tabling no-confidence motion in the parliament or mobilizing masses.

He hinted at his party’s inclination towards bringing about a change in government via in-house means as the party supported the idea of the no-confidence motion.

Comments

comments