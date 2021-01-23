No-confidence move way to get rid of PM, PPP’s Khuhro says

KARACHI: The provincial president for Pakistan People’s Party Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Saturday there were only two ways to get rid of the incumbent government which are through either tabling no-confidence motion in the parliament or mobilizing masses, ARY News reported.

Khuhro said it was the now prime minister Imran Khan who used to incite people into laying siege of the parliaments.

He gathered two- to three thousand people and claimed masses stood by his side, PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro said talking to media.

He said we will keep reminding the current government of its means to getting to power today so it realizes how it incited people into building pressure on parliament and in fact termed the parliament sham, Khuhro said.

We will keep reminding them this until they voluntarily pack up and go home, he said.

On the Pakistan Democratic Movement front, an alliance of opposition parties which stands towards one end of dismantling incumbent government, the PPP leader said this alliance of ten political narratives where each one has its individuality, has a four-point agenda: Political power shows, rallies, building public pressure, and standing in parliaments.

While we are keeping the window for en-masse resignations open, we have openly said we are not looking forward to boycott elections, the senior party leader said.

READ: Open Hearing Of Foreign Funding Case After Scrutiny Committee’s Report: ECP

Separately earlier today in the case pertaining to alleged foreign funding to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf for which the opposition has led protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office, the election regulator has once again clarified that an open hearing in the foreign funding case would only be held after the report of the scrutiny committee.

In the clarification by the ECP, the spokesperson said that the country’s supreme electoral body will hold an open hearing in the foreign funding case after the report of its scrutiny committee.

