Britain doctors reluctant to declare Nawaz critically-ill: Fawad Chaudhry    

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has cast suspicions on Tuesday over reluctance from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in submitting medical reports of its leader Nawaz Sharif and said that it seems that doctors in London are reluctant to declare the former prime minister as critically ill.

In a series of messages posted on microblogging site-Twitter- the federal minister asked as to why medical reports of test conducted on Nawaz Sharif are not conveyed from Britain.

آخرنواز شریف کی میڈیکل رپورٹس برطانیہ سے کیوں نہیں بھجوائ جارہیں؟ بظاہر اس کی ایک ہی وجہ ہے کہ برطانیہ میں ہونیوالے ٹسٹ پاکستان میں ہونیوالے میڈیکل ٹسٹ سے مختلف ہیں اور برطانوی ڈاکٹر نواز شریف کو شدید بیمار قرار دینے سے ہچکچا رہے ہیں، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 25, 2020



“It apparently means that the test reports differ from what was reported during the medical tests in Pakistan,” he said adding that it means that the British doctors were reluctant to declare Nawaz critically ill.

He further said that now it seems that test reports in Pakistan were suspicious and demanded an inquiry from the Punjab government against the provincial health officials, laboratory staffers and doctors into their alleged collaboration with Sharif family.

“The report of this inquiry should be made public,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, in another message on his Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry refuted reports of opening utility stores in Parliament Lodges and said that they remained operational since the PPP tenure and were not closed citing that low-income government employees avail benefit from the facility.

Read More: ‘Nawaz Sharif not undergoing medical procedure in London’

On January 16, the federal minister claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will not return back to the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said he has come to know that Shehbaz Sharif has bought 12 new hats. “He will not return back to the country.”

