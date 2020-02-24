‘Nawaz Sharif not undergoing medical procedure in London’

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan on Monday dismissed reports that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader is undergoing a medical procedure at a London hospital today.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is NOT undergoing any medical procedure / surgery TODAY as reported in the media widely,” he tweeted.

“He’s due for a planned Cardiac Catheterization / Coronary Intervention which is being scheduled & will be conveyed accordingly. Thanks for good wishes & prayers please.”

Earlier, on Feb 21, a Punjab government committee had forwarded the latest medical reports of Nawaz Sharif to a medical board to make its recommendations on whether or not the PML-N supreme leader be given permission to extend his stay in London.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, who presided over a third meeting of the committee, asked the medical panel to put forth its recommendations within three days’ time.

Raja Basharat said the committee talked to the former premier’s personal physician Dr Adnan and PML-N leader Atta Ullah Tarar via video link and listened to their stance on the matter. He added the fresh reports of Nawaz Sharif have been received, which are being forwarded to the medical board.

He said they would decide whether the former premier needed extension in bail or not on the basis of these reports.

