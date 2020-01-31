Fawad says ‘trying to establish a research system with civil-military interface’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has urged for the establishment of a system with a civil-military interface for research purpose, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his latest tweets, said Pakistan was leading many countries in science and technology till the ’70s but the focus was diverted to defence after East Pakistan incident in 1971. He termed it as a mistake for not thinking to establish a civil-military interface like the United States (US) and China.

سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی میں 1970 کی دھائ تک پاکستان تیسری دینا کے اکثر ممالک سے بہت آگے تھا، 1971 میں سانحہ مشرقی پاکستان ہوا، ہمارا تمام ترفوکس دفاع پر چلا گیا، غلطی یہ ہوئ کہ امریکہ اور چین کی طرح سول ملٹری انٹرفیس بناتے ملٹری ریسرچ سول اور سول ریسرچ ملٹری شعبوں میں ٹرانسفر ہوتی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2020

He was of the view that researches can be exchanged into civil and military fields through the step. He said that the ministry is trying to establish a system with civil-military research interface.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil $30 billion export plan this week where a major portion is allocated to biotechnology. The plan will transform the national economy, he added.

یہ نہیں ہوا، اب پوری کوشش ہے کہ ایسا نظام تشکیل دیں کہ سول ملٹری ریسرچ کا انٹرفیس بنے۔ اس ھفتے وزیر اعظم کو 30 ارب ڈالر کی ایکسپورٹ پلان پیش کریں گے غیر روائتی برآمدات جن میں بائیوٹیکنالوجی کا سب سے بڑا حصہ ہو گا ہماری معیشت کو بدل کر رکھ دے گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2020

Fawad said that the world will witness Pakistan as a pioneer in technology, especially biotechnology. He said that Pakistan could be listed among developed states within 25 years if it focuses on the science and technology sector.

ایسے ٹیکس سٹرکچر کی سفارش کی ہے کہ دینا بھر سے لوگ ٹیکنالوجی خصوصاً بائیو ٹیکنالوجی کیلئے پاکستان کو دیکھیں۔ اگر حکومت نے اپنا فوکس سائنس اورٹیکنالوجی پر رکھا تو ہم 25 سالوں میں ترقی پذیر ملکوں سے نکل کر ترقی یافتہ ملکوں میں آ جائیں گے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2020

Earlier in December last year, Fawad Chaudhry had said that he is working on approval of another ’12 B RS Scholarship program’ for science and technology students, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while commenting over a Twitter message regarding Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program, hinted that twelve new programmes are in pipeline for science and technology students.

He advised in his message that all youngsters should stay focus on their academics in science and technology, as well as bringing innovations for a bright future. The federal minister hinted for initiation of scholarship programs for graduates and research support.

However, the minister has not yet revealed the details of the upcoming scholarship programs which are specifically focused to support the students from science and technology fields.

Comments

comments