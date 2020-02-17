Web Analytics
Fawad Chaudhry requests CJP to take notice of Journalist Aziz Memon’s killing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take notice of journalist Aziz Memon’s killing, ARY News reported.

Taking to the Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, a Sindhi journalist Aziz Memon has been killed, he accused province’s ruling party in one of his video, and even came to Islamabad to apprise about death threats from PPP. He requested CJ SC to take notice and investigation by a federal agency into the murder.

 

President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death on Sunday in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze .

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after taking notice of the killing of Aziz Memon has summoned a detailed report into the matter from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad.

