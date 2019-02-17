Fawad reviews arrangements for coverage of Saudi crown prince visit

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry chaired a high level meeting in Islamabad on Sunday to review arrangements for the coverage of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.

The minister directed on the occasion to facilitate media and ensure effective projection of the visit.

The principal information officer briefed the gathering about the arrangements made for the visit of the Saudi Arabian crown prince.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani, Special Assistant to PM Yusaf Baig Mirza, Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil and other senior officials of the ministry.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman arriving Pakistan on a maiden visit to the country on Sunday (today).

During his two-day visit, the crown prince will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including members of Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

The crown prince is expected to arrive in the federal capital shortly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his cabinet members will receive Saudi crown prince at the airport, highly placed sources said.

Earlier, two special airplanes carrying a high-powered Saudi delegation of 19 members landed at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi this morning.

