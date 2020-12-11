ISLAMABAD: Amidst a continued surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday called on opposition parties to put off their rallies in the public interest.

“The politics of agitation should be put off in the public interest,” he tweeted, underscoring the need for creating an environment conducive to dialogue. He urged individuals respected in both the government and opposition circles to come forward and play their role in paving the way for purposeful dialogue between the two.

عوام کے مفاد میں احتجاجی سیاست کو ملتوی ہونا چاہئے،مذاکرات کا ماحول بنانا ضروری ہے وہ شخصیات جن کا عموعی احترام ہے اور جو حکومت اوراپوزیشن دونوں میں احترام کی نظر سے دیکھے جاتے ہیں وہ آگے آئیں اور مذاکرات کا ماحول بہتر بنانے میں کردار ادا کریں، تلخیاں کم کریں ملک کیلئے ضروری ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 11, 2020

He further called for easing acrimony, which, he said, is necessary for the country’s wellbeing.

Earlier, on December 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the opposition to put off its public meetings for at least two months saying the rallies will not harm him but endanger the lives of people due to the fast spread of Covid-19.

Read: Covid numbers will surpass hospital capacity if SOPs not followed: PM

After Multan jalsa by opposition, the prime minister said 64 per cent beds have already been occupied, underlining the need for discipline in following COVID Standard Operating Procedures such as wearing masks and keeping social distance.

He warned that if caution is not exercised duly the number of COVID patients will surpass hospital capacity in Pakistan.

