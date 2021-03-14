Web Analytics
Holding fair, free polls ECP’s responsibility: Fawad

fawad chaudhry ECP polls

ISLAMABAD: Conducting fair and transparent elections in the country is the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.

Chaudhry in a post on Twitter said that eliminating corrupt practices during the polls is the constitutional mandate of the ECP.

There was no use of latest technology in Senate polls despite the clear directions of the Supreme Court (SC).

Read more: ECP’s press release response seems ‘inappropriate’: Fawad Chaudhry

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had criticized ECP’s role after defeat of Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections, while the ECP had turned down the reservations and allegations raised by the premier.

