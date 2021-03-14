ISLAMABAD: Conducting fair and transparent elections in the country is the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.

Chaudhry in a post on Twitter said that eliminating corrupt practices during the polls is the constitutional mandate of the ECP.

آئین کے آرٹیکل 218(3) میں honest، فیئر، فری، قانون کے مطابق الیکشن organise اور کنڈکٹ کرنا الیکشن کمیشن کی ذمہ داری، کرپٹ پریکٹس روکنا آئینی مینڈیٹ۔ سپریم کورٹ کا حکم بھی تھا مگر ٹیکنولوجی استعمال نہ ہوئی۔ وزیراعظم کا آئینی موقف مانا جاتا تو الیکشن process پر کوئی سوال نہ اٹھتا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 14, 2021

There was no use of latest technology in Senate polls despite the clear directions of the Supreme Court (SC).

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had criticized ECP’s role after defeat of Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections, while the ECP had turned down the reservations and allegations raised by the premier.

