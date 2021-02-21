SIALKOT: Federal minister Fawad Chaudhary announced on Sunday that the Ministry of Science and Technology has finalised all preparations to launch an electronic voting system for the next general elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to media here in Daska along with other Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the science and technology ministry said that the government making all-out efforts to hold the next general elections through electronic voting in order to ensure transparency and impartiality in polls.

PTI is striving for free, fair and transparent elections by ending the politics of horse-trading and sale and purchase of votes, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the NA-75 by-polls.

He, however, said that his party will accept ECP’s decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said culprits involved in the murder of a party worker in Daska will get punishment as per law.

“Rule of law will prevail in the murder case and culprits will get the punishment after completion of the inquiry,” she added.

Speaking alongside her, PTI leader Usman Dar, who oversaw the party’s election campaign in NA-75 Daska, said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah wanted the repeat the episode of the Model Town massacre in Daska and reached the constituency along with his armed men on the polling day to disrupt the election process.

“The people of Daska put forward a stiff resistance against the violent acts of the PML-N,” Usman Dar said while lauding the party activists for showing courage against hooliganism.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, federal ministers and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Daska as the political temperature in NA-75 runs high after Friday’s by-polling in the constituency.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results were withheld on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan after fears of alteration shown by the polling staff.

