Govt making efforts to introduce e-voting in next general elections: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making efforts to introduce an electronic voting system in the next general elections to ensure transparency and impartiality in polls, ARY News reported.

While briefing media on decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the minister said that the incumbent government was taking measures to introduce an electronic voting system in the country, adding that government also wants that Overseas Pakistanis should take part in the next electoral process as they have played an important role in the economic progress of the country.

Speaking about upcoming Senate elections, Shibli Faraz said the PTI’s open ballot efforts for Senate elections are aimed at ensuring transparency in the process.

The minister went onto say that said prime minister issued directives for departments concerned to take effective measures for checking incidents of rape and sexual assault against women and children.

The federal cabinet meeting which was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair discussed the overall political, economical and Covid situation of the country.

Read More: Govt hints at lifting Covid-19 restrictions from March 1

The meeting briefed the premier about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign, a daily trend of Covid cases and the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare personnel.

50 percent of frontline healthcare workers have been administered Covid-19 vaccine shots, the meeting told prime minister Imran Khan.

The cabinet approved the deployment of Rangers in and outside all the polling stations to ensure security and transparency during by-polls in the NA-221 Tharparkar constituency.

The meeting also decided to purchase 100 vehicles equipped with a digital system for Islamabad security. Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed informed the meeting that 30 out of 33 security checkposts have been removed from federal capital so far.

