ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to lift all restrictions on businesses from March 1 that had been placed last year to curb the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The federal cabinet meeting which was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair discussed the overall political, economical and Covid situation of the country.

The meeting briefed the premier about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign, a daily trend of Covid cases, and the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare personnel.

The federal cabinet meeting also briefed the prime minister about the downward trend of Covid-19 cases.

50 percent of frontline healthcare workers have been administered Covid-19 vaccine shots, the meeting told Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PM said that economic activities had slowed down in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic but now things are coming back to normal.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced austerity measures by coming into power and a drive was launched from Prime Minister (PM) House.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet approved the deployment of Rangers in and outside all the polling stations to ensure security and transparency during by-polls in the NA-221 Tharparkar constituency.

The cabinet meeting also decided to purchase 100 vehicles equipped with a digital system for Islamabad security. Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed informed the meeting that 30 out of 33 security check posts have been removed from federal capital so far.

“Remaining three checkposts will be removed after the arrival of 100 digitally equipped vehicles,” the minister informed the meeting.

The meeting also approved disparity reduction allowance to the federal government employee besides granting permission to construct the office of Federal Services Tribunal in Karachi.

