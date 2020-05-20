Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr to fall on May 24

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Wednesday that the experts believed Eidul Fitr to fall on May 24 in accordance with their calendar, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to overseas journalists, criticised the clerics once again regarding the moon sighting techniques. He said that Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai are standing on different paths.

He censured that moon will not change its orbit over anyone’s opinion. The minister claimed that there was no practical importance of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee anymore in Pakistan.

“NASA had announced to send a mission to stay on the moon for a long period. In future, the clerics will see a challenge for how to celebrate the Eid festival on the moon.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Eidul Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramazan, will likely fall on May 25 (Monday).

To a question regarding COVID-19 pandemic, Chaudhry said that the situation is under control in Pakistan.

“At this time, 47 patients of coronavirus were put on ventilators in Pakistan. Our population is large and the spread of COVID-19 will create severe difficulty. It is also an issue to isolate a large number of people arriving from foreign countries into isolation.”

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular political party among overseas Pakistanis.

Commenting over the popular television series being aired in Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said that Ertugrul was actually a drama based on Turkish history rather than an Islamic historical drama.

He predicted that the Arab people will not like the popularity of Turkey in Pakistan. The minister urged creating dramas on the national heroes. However, it is also necessary to get known about the Islamic and Turkish history as well.

Fawad Chaudhry also replied a question regarding the criticism launched against the PTI-led government by the opposition parties.

He said that the government in Pakistan was different from China and Iran. The opposition also launched criticism against the rulers in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK). It was the beauty of democracy for having a difference of opinion, he added.

Chaudhry also vowed that he will organise a meeting between overseas journalists and the federal minister for information Shibli Faraz soon.

Comments

comments