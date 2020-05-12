KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Eidul Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramazan, will likely fall on May 25 (Monday).

According to the weather department, there are thin chances of sighting of Shawwal moon on the evening of May 23 (Saturday) as the crescent will be born on the 28th of Ramazan (May 22) at 10:39 pm.

Eidul Fitr will likely fall on May 25, the PMD said, adding the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet for moon sighting on May 23.

It is noteworthy that for the first time in the country’s history, an official of the Ministry of Science and Technology was included in the moon sighting committee on April 22.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Science & Technology was appointed a member (technical expert) of committee with immediate effect.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had termed the decision a step in the right direction. He said that religious events bring blessings and unity, adding that they should move forward with the same spirit.

