SBP not to issue fresh currency notes for Eid

ISLAMABAD: In view of coronavirus outbreak, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that it will not issue fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr this year, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the central bank clarified that new currency notes will not be issued on the eve of Eid this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources said that SBP’s COID-19 committee head has imposed ban on issuance of fresh notes on Eid. The decision has been taken as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on March 24, as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the State Bank of Pakistan had directed all the banks to provide authenticated and disinfected currency notes to the people.

In a series of tweets, the central bank had said that it will ensure to clean, disinfect, seal and quarantine all cash being collected from hospitals and clinics and to block the circulation of such cash in the market.

SBP had directed the banks to ensure continuous availability cash at the of ATMs round the clock.

