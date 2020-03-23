SBP directs banks to provide disinfected cash to people 

ISLAMABAD: As part of preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday directed all the banks in the country to provide authenticated and disinfected currency notes to the people, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, the central bank said that it will ensure to clean, disinfect, seal and quarantine all cash being collected from hospitals and clinics and to block the circulation of such cash in the market.

Banks will provide fit, authenticated and disinfected cash. SBP will ensure to clean, disinfect, seal and quarantine all cash being collected from hospitals and clinics and to block circulation of such cash in the market. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 23, 2020

SBP directed the banks to ensure continuous availability cash at the of ATMs round the clock.

Large scale closure of the branches may cause rush and congestion in the operative branches, which may be counterproductive to efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Banks will ensure continuous availability of ATMs 24/7. Also call centers and helplines will be operative 24/7. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 23, 2020

The central bank said, “banks may close branches where the staff is infected and for which requisite human resource is not available.”

Earlier in the day, all bank branches will remain open throughout the country from Monday to Friday with minimum staff for ensuring essential banking services, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had said on Monday.

According to a statement, all banks and their branches will stay open from 10 am till 4:30 pm on weekdays.

SBP had asked the banks employees to carry their original CNIC and service card at all times with them. If they did not have their original CNIC and service card, a letter certifying their employment may be issued by their respective institutions, the central bank had instructed.

