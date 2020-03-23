KARACHI: All bank branches will remain open throughout the country from Monday to Friday with minimum staff for ensuring essential banking services, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

According to a statement, all banks and their branches will stay open from 10 am till 4:30 pm on weekdays.

SBP asked the banks employees to carry their original CNIC and service card at all times with them.

If they don’t have their original CNIC and service card, a letter certifying their employment may be issued by their respective institutions, the central bank instructed.

In case of detection of any COVID-19 case at a bank branch, or “unforeseen event or untoward happening or any other emergency situation, branches/work places may be temporarily closed/relocated under intimation to SBP,” the statement said.

All banks have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted availability of all ATM services as well as digital and alternate delivery channels for the facilitation of customers. They are further required to be vigilant and take measures to proactively mitigate cybersecurity risks associated with these channels.

