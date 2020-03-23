Govt set to roll out coronavirus relief and stimulus package

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said on Monday the government’s economic team is finalising an economic relief and stimulus package to protect the people from adverse impact of novel coronavirus on the national economy.

Taking to Twitter, he said the package will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).

“PM office, members of cabinet and government officers in multiple divisions have worked tirelessly over the past days to work out proposals and take decisions,” he said.

“The objectives of the Economic Relief and Stimulus package is to provide relief to vulnerable segments, to prevent job losses, encourage smooth supply of essential goods at reasonable prices, support businesses and stimulate the economy,” Hammad Azhar explained.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting in Islamabad to thrash out possible impact of COVID-19 on the economy and steps to provide relief to the common people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government will go to any extent to protect weaker segments of society in view of the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Khan said every possible step will be ensured on the administrative level to avert hoarding and nobody can take undue advantage of the situation. There should be no obstruction in supply of edible items and medicines, he added.

