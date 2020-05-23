Fawad Chaudhry says Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday like the other Muslim countries, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister has confirmed the birth of Shawwal moon on Friday night and said that it is likely to be sighted today (Saturday).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and other Muslim countries will celebrate Eid tomorrow and according to the calendar prepared by science ministry, Eid-ul Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday,” he added.

He said that the moon of Shawwal will be visible in Sanghar, Badin and Thatta, adding that the residents of the following cities can see the moon till 8:14 pm.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the science ministry has sent all recommendations to the federal government and the final decision regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr will be taken by the Prime Minister Office.

Meanwhile, the Ruet e Hilal Committee session will be held on May 23 (today) to decide about the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The meeting in Karachi, will be chaired by the moon sighting body’s chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman today.

Earlier, Ministry of Religious Affairs had asked the Meteorological Office to refrain from moon forecasting. The ministry has maintained that the right is exclusively ordained for the Ruet e Hilal Committee.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that there was slight chance of sighting the moon of Shawwal 1441 AH on the evening of 23rd May i.e. on 29th of Ramazan.

Comments

comments