Fake accounts case filed in 2015 during PML-N’s govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Monday reminded the outrageous Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership that the case of fake bank accounts have no connection with the present government, ARY News reported.

The federal minister, while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, said the case was filed in 2015 during Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) tenure.

He said, “[The-then interior minister] Chaudhry had said in his statement in 2015 that fake accounts were linked to Bilawal House.”

“It is a matter of approximately Rs6,000 crore. At that time, court had taken notice and directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate into it. Later, FIA had recommended for filing 16 reference [after investigation into the cases] in its probe report,” the minister added.

“The case was heard by Supreme Court first and later it moved to banking court. Today, the bail was cancelled by a high court.”

While detailing the investigation, Chaudhry said that around 5,000 bank accounts were scrutnised and 31 accounts were exposed as ‘fake’.

He said, “Bilawal and Zardari houses were found linked in all fake [bank] accounts. People are already aware of billions of corruption made by PPP leaders.”

Chaudhry expressed the government’s plan to reach out a conclusive end of the ongoing accountability process in order to fulfil promises that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had made with its voters.

“We want to recover the [looted] money by taking the cases to its conclusion,” he said.

He slammed opposition over protesting against detainment of former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying that the political parties have no other choice to hold demonstration. The minister was of the view that why the nationals would get out of their homes to protect corruption of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

The statement came forth by the federal minister in response to the protests lodged by the opposition benches over arrest of Zardari by the anti-corruption watchdog earlier in the day.

Later, the National Assembly’s session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri till Tuesday (tomorrow) after witnessing chaos by opposition members when he gave the floor to the Federal Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, instead of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

