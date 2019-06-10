ISLAMABAD: Hours after PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest by the anti-graft authority, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution is working without any outsider’s interference, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking during National Assembly (NA) session, FM Qureshi said that NAB was an autonomous body which is conducting across the board accountability without any pressure.

“Neither the cases against the opposition were made by us nor the anti-graft watchdog is a subordinate of the government,” said Qureshi during the NA session.

Read more: Shehbaz demands NA speaker to issue Zardari’s production order

The foreign minister Shah Mehmood also slammed comments made by the opposition leader in the national assembly about possible collusion between the incumbent government and the anti-graft watchdog.

He further added that: “No one has stopped NAB from working; it is an independent body which is working according to and within its jurisdiction.”

Briefing the NA session about the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference Shah Mehmoood Qureshi said Kashmir and Palestine’s issue was highlighted in the OIC moot, adding that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had emphasized resolution to Islam-o-phobia during the Islamic conference.

Commenting on Pakistan railways, FM Qureshi said Pakistan had generated record revenue during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif demanded NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue the production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

It must be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today arrested the PPP co-chairman and former president after a court rejected the extension in pre-arrest bail plea.

