ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday Pakistan is producing its own sanitisers and disinfectants and is now capable of exporting them.

Speaking at an event at COMSTECH, he said Pakistan faced a shortage of hand sanitizers in the first ten days of the detection of the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“We decided to manufacture face masks, hand sanitizers, and sanitising walk-through gates,” he said.

The minister said the country is producing its own sanitisers and disinfectants today and is in position to export them. He added a committee was also set up to look into ways and means to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits.

Earlier, he had said the nation should be proud of Pakistani organisations and professionals who have risen to the challenge posed by the Covid-19 crisis.

He in a Twitter statement said the country is now able to produce its own face masks and protective clothing and in position to export sanitisers. He added it is very close to producing its own N95 masks as well.

The minister said testing kits and ventilators manufactured locally are in the final stages of trial, recalling the country was importing all these things a few weeks back.

