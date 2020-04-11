ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the ministry’s initiative to repair broken ventilators across Pakistan has successfully fixed 163 units thus far, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News on the matter, the federal minister said that members of national assemblies have been asked to undertake the practice in their respective constituencies so that the number for repaired ventilators could increase and the initiative gains pace according to the severity of the issue at hand.

The minister said that many government hospitals are as yet ill-equipped with the basic knowledge of how to operate ventilators.

Answering a question on personal protection equipment, hazmat suits and coronavirus testing kits, the minister said that in the recent past China was the only country mass producing the essential equipment needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the world is to this day bulk buying from China as it has been the biggest manufacturer of everything in the world for a very long time.

