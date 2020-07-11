ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has planned to establish a health city in Faisalabad in next few years, ARY News reported.

The PTI minister taking to Twitter said that around 200 acres of land has been acquired for the establishment of health city and industry of medical equipment in Faisalabad.

“A health city in Faisalabad and Science and Technology special economic zones will be established in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad soon,” he said in a Tweet.

He further said that the technology industry, business will get special incentives in these zones.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے ویژن کے مطابق #MadeinPakistan کے منصوبوں کو @MinistryofST نے اپنایا آج اگر نہ ہوتے تو پاکستان میں Sanitizer سے ماسک تک یا تو مل ہی نہیں ہوتے یا بلیک ہو رہےہوتےآج اپنی ضرورت بھی پوری ہو رہی ہےکروڑوں کی ایکسپورٹ بھی کر رہے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 11, 2020

The minister went on to say that the main target is to make Pakistan a superpower in the technology sector in the next 10 years.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Science and Technology ministry launched Pakistan-made products at a time when the country was either running short on face masks and hand sanitizers or they were being sold at exorbitant prices.

اگلے مرحلے میں فیصل آباد میں دو سو ایکڑ پر ہیلتھ سٹی اور لاہور ، کراچی اور اسلام آباد میں سائنس وٹیکنالوجی اسپیشل اکنامک زون بنانے جا رہے ہیں، ان زونز میں ٹیکنالوجی انڈسٹری اور بزنس کو خصوصی مراعات حاصل ہوں گی ، دس سال میں پاکستان کو ٹیکنالوجی سپر پاور بنانا اصل منزل ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 11, 2020

“Government is now exporting surgical masks and other medical equipment after fulfilling local demand,” he Tweeted.

