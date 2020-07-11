Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Govt plans to establish health city in Faisalabad’

health city Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has planned to establish a health city in Faisalabad in next few years, ARY News reported.

The PTI minister taking to Twitter said that around 200 acres of land has been acquired for the establishment of health city and industry of medical equipment in Faisalabad.

“A health city in Faisalabad and Science and Technology special economic zones will be established in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad soon,” he said in a Tweet.

He further said that the technology industry, business will get special incentives in these zones.

The minister went on to say that the main target is to make Pakistan a superpower in the technology sector in the next 10 years.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Science and Technology ministry launched Pakistan-made products at a time when the country was either running short on face masks and hand sanitizers or they were being sold at exorbitant prices.

Read More: Pakistan-made drones to help battle locust swarms

“Government is now exporting surgical masks and other medical equipment after fulfilling local demand,” he Tweeted.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Asad Umar to chair meeting to discuss Karachi’s electricity problem

Pakistan

2096 Karachi policemen infected by novel coronavirus: spokesman

Pakistan

Vegetable prices skyrocket in Karachi

Pakistan

Ali Zaidi releases video of Habib Jan Baloch


ARY NEWS URDU