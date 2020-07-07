Pakistan-made drones to help battle locust swarms

ISLAMABAD: After manufacturing the country’s first locally developed ventilators, the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) announced on Tuesday that it has prepared Pakistan-made drones to tackle locust swarms, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistani engineers have prepared locally made drones for farmers to kill and contain locust swarms in the country.

Drones will be used to spray insecticides and pesticides on fields in the country. The NRTC said that ‘Made in Pakistan’ drones will be available in markets across the country at a very low cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary had tasked Pakistani engineers to prepare drones.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also briefed by NRTC on Monday about the manufacturing of locally made drones to control locust swarms. The prime minister had inaugurated the production facility of first-ever indigenously developed ventilators.

It may be noted that a concerted operation against locust swarms in the country has thus far sprayed 2.4 million acres of land mass with insecticides and pesticides to keep the infestation at bay.

The operation has thus far been carried out in 41 districts of Pakistan, a total of 972 teams are actively participating in the campaign to rid the country of locusts.

