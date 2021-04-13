Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of information ministry   

ISLAMABAD: In another change in portfolios in the federal cabinet, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been given an additional charge of the information ministry, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, a notification for allotting an additional charge to Fawad Chaudhry will be issued shortly. Before, his appointment, Senator Shibli Faraz has served as the information minister.

Soon after getting the portfolio, Fawad Chaudhry shared details of the federal cabinet with the media, highlighting the decisions taken during the meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz, who was previously serving as information minister, did not take oath after becoming Senator again from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last cabinet reshuffle in March 2021, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister. Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister back in December 2020.

Read More: Federal cabinet reshuffle likely next week: Shibli Faraz

Hammad Azhar was given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.

It emerged that former information minister Shibli Faraz will be given the portfolio of the petroleum ministry, while the information ministry will be separated into two divisions.

Comments

comments