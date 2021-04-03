Federal cabinet reshuffle likely next week: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Saturday hinted at a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet next week, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, the information minister said some changes were expected in the federal cabinet during the next week.

Lauding the performance of Finance Minister Hammad Azhar, the minister hoped that the issues pertaining to his ministry would be resolved under his leadership. Information Ministry is a tough job, Shibli Faraz said, adding that he performed his duties effectively.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said that he will accept whatever responsibility is assigned to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: Another federal cabinet reshuffle expected: sources

Earlier on March 27, the federal cabinet was expected to undergo a reshuffle next week. According to sources, the premier after recovering from COVID-19 would reshuffle the cabinet on the basis of performance.

Newly-elected Senators Shibli Faraz and Faisal Vawd and Usman Dar were expected to become a part of the cabinet again. Reshuffling of SAPMs was also on the cards, the sources privy to the development said.

