Another federal cabinet reshuffle expected: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is expected to undergo a reshuffle next week, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the premier after recovering from COVID-19 will reshuffle the cabinet on the basis of performance.

Newly-elected Senators Shibli Faraz and Faisal Vawd and Usman Dar are expected to become a part of the cabinet again. Reshuffling of SAPMs is also on the cards, the sources privy to the development said.

Talking exclusively in the ARY News program powerplay Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari had confirmed, last week, that some newly elected Senators would soon take oath as ministers and would become part of PM Imran’s federal cabinet.

In December 2020, during the last reshuffle, PM Imran Khan changed the portfolios of cabinet members and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister.

Moreover, Azam Khan Swati was made federal minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah appointed as federal minister for Narcotics Control.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister after he took oath as a federal minister.

