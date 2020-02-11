ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Water Resources minister Faisal Vawda called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was discussed.

During the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry demanded PM Imran to register a case against Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief under Article 6 of the constitution after the Maulana had accepted that his sit-in was a conspiracy against the government.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has boldly accepted that his sit-in was a conspiracy against the government in which several so-called pro-democracy political parties participated”, said Fawad Chaudhry during a meeting.

Earlier it emerged that leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman is reportedly gearing up for round two of protests against the incumbent government, sources privy to the development claimed.

It is being said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is rallying his troops for another go at a protest campaign against the current government.

According to further details, JUIF plans to start a large scale awareness and rejuvenation campaign across the country to reinstall the passion party workers of Jamiat had at the time of the first series of protests against the PTI-led government.

Sources further entailed that the leader of JUIF, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce the date for a large gather of party workers soon.

