Fazlur Rehman vows to protect independence of seminaries

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday vowed to protect the independence of seminaries, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to media Fazlur Rehman said the west has created a negative impression against religious seminaries and it is being said that the students of seminaries should be brought to the national mainstream, “These views are creating negative impression about the religious schools, he said.

The JUI-F chief expressed satisfaction over the curriculum of seminaries adding, “we want a coordinating system with regard to the independence of religious schools.

Commenting on recent political developments, Fazl said those who had vowed to drown the “illegal rulers” have capsized their own boat. He however claimed that the present government will not survive anymore and predicted an “in house” change and fresh elections.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman presided over a meeting of Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, which was also attended by Secretary General Wafaq ul Madaris Hanif Jalandhri and Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman.

The meeting a discussed a conference of the seminaries. The meeting also discussed future strategy over the challenges faced by the religious schools.

