Fazlur Rehman to meet Chaudhry brothers tomorrow in Lahore

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will jointly pay a visit to Lahore on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources, the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman will also meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the overall political situation in the country.

The JUI-F chief would also meet the representatives of seminaries’ bodies and discuss issues pertaining to it.

On 18 October 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the federal government is going to make ‘revolutionary reformations’ for seminaries of the country.

The premier gave the statement while chairing a consultative session with a delegation of clerics who met him today.

PM Imran Khan briefed the clerics regarding his role in mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran during his recent visits to Riyadh and Tehran. He urged that the unity of Muslim Ummah is the need of time and Ulema should have spread the message of unity among the nationals.

He also sought the support of Ulemas to highlight the sensitivity of the Kashmir dispute.

“Revolutionary reforms are being made for madressahs [seminaries] and uniform education system is going to be introduced in the country,” he added. PM Khan said that every Muslim is ready to secure the finality of the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

