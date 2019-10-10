Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Hope murderer will spend last days of his life in Jail’, Fawad on MQM founder’s arrest

Fawad Chaudhry, MQM founder, arrest

ISLAMABAD: Reacting over the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder’s arrest, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday hoped that justice will be delivered and the murderer will spend last days of his life in jail.

Using the micro-blogging website, Twitter, to express his feelings over the arrest, Chaudhry said he hopes for the delivery of justice and the killer will spend his last days of his life in the prison.

Earlier in the day, Hussain was indicted by Metropolitan Police over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

The MQM founder was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act upon his arrival at Southwark police station.

Read more: Hate speech: MQM founder arrested by London police

Crown Prosecution said that the London Police found plenty of evidences to indict the MQM founder.

It may be noted here that Hussain had appeared at the police station for the third time over the charges of hate speech which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to an attack on ARY News’ office in the metropolis.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab CM pays surprise visit to Chakwal’s Dharabi Lake

Pakistan

NAB team to grill Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: sources

Pakistan

Human chain to be formed at D-Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan

IHC dismisses Musharraf’s plea to drop Ghazi Abdul Rasheed murder FIR


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close