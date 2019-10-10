Hate speech: MQM founder arrested by London police

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been indicted by Metropolitan Police over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The MQM founder was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act upon his arrival at Southwark police station today.

Crown Prosecution said that the London Police found plenty of evidences to indict the MQM founder.

Hussain was later arrested by the police after his indictment in the case and he will be produced before a magistrate for carrying out further action.

It may be noted here that Hussain has appeared at the police station for the third time over the charges of hate speech which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to an attack on ARY News’ office in the metropolis.

Earlier on September 12, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain had been called again for questioning in relation to the incitement speech.

The MQM founder’s questioning continued at the Southwark police station, where he was accompanied by his British lawyer. UK police confirmed that Altaf Hussain opted for his right to ‘no comment’ and did not answer questions by the detectives.

The British police had extended his bail under Section 44 of the 2007 Criminal Evidence Act.

It is pertinent to note here that MQM founder is currently leading the party’s politically defunct London chapter.

