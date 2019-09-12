LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been called again for questioning in relation to the incitement speech of August 2016 from London to a rally in Karachi.

The MQM founder’s questioning continued at the Southwark police station today, where he was accompanied by his British lawyer.

UK police confirmed that Altaf Hussain opted for his right to ‘no comment’ and did not answer questions by the detectives.

The British police extended his bail under Section 44 of the 2007 Criminal Evidence Act.

Earlier on June 12, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was released on bail a day after he was arrested by the local police in London.

The MQM founder was arrested after a 15-member Scotland Yard team raided his house early in the morning of June 11. Altaf Hussain was taken into custody over a 2016 “anti-Pakistan” speech and was moved to a nearby police station for inquiry.

He was then released on bail after London police found evidence linked to the case “insufficient” to keep him in custody.

It is pertinent to note here that MQM founder is currently leading the party’s politically defunct London chapter.

Lahore High Court had already banned media coverage of his speeches in the year 2015 while his own party distanced itself from him and his statements after his August 22, 2016 speech in which he raised anti-state slogans and provoked workers to attack media organisations’ offices in Karachi.