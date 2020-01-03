Fawad Chaudhry hopes NA to unanimously pass Amendment in Army Act

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said on Friday that due process is adopted for Army Act Amendment, ARY News reported.

وفاقی وزیر فواد چوہدری کی پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کے باہر میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ وفاقی وزیر فواد چوہدری کی پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کے باہر میڈیا سے گفتگو۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, January 2, 2020

This he said in his response to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while speaking to journalists outside the Parliament House.

Fawad Chaudhry said reservations of the political parties were heard and were settled by the government. He said all the parties are moving ahead on Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 with consensus.

A positive session was held with the opposition on the issue, Fawad added and hoped that the bill will be passed unanimously tomorrow.

He said the country cannot afford politics on national institutions.

The minister expressed confidence that the matters related to the selection of Election Commission of Pakistan’s members and amendments in the NAB laws will also settled with consensus among political parties.

Read more: Army Act amendment bill tabled in National Assembly

He said the government and the opposition have agreed that parliament will decide the matter of selecting the ECP members.

Fawad Chaudhry said consultations between the government and the opposition about amendments in the NAB laws will begin on Monday.

It may be noted that earlier in the day, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called to follow parliamentary process while amending Army Act.

Comments

comments