Fawad chaudhry says political speeches in National Assembly ‘waste of time’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that political speeches in the National Assembly are ‘waste of time’.



In a tweet Tuesday morning, the minister said parliamentary sessions where politicians come only to make speeches are not of any use. “If you want to make political statements, just call a press conference,” he wrote.

ڈپٹی اسپیکر قاسم سوری کو خط لکھا ہے کہ اسمبلی اجلاس میں محض سیاسی تقاریر وقت کا ضیاع ہے یہ کام تو پریس کانفرنس کر کے بھی ہو سکتا تھا، اگر ممبران کواکٹھا کیا ہے تو پہلے انھیں سائنٹسٹ اور وائرولوجی کے ماہرین سے کرونا پر بریفنگ دلوائیں کہ کرونا ہے کیا؟ #coronavirusinpakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 12, 2020

He has written a letter to NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in this regard, saying the MNAs must have been briefed on the pandemic by any virologist or scientist.

Fawad Chaudhry did not attend the session. He had previously called the decision to convene it wrong and suggested conducting a virtual session.

Comments

comments