Fawad chaudhry says political speeches in National Assembly ‘waste of time’

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that political speeches in the National Assembly are ‘waste of time’.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the minister said parliamentary sessions where politicians come only to make speeches are not of any use. “If you want to make political statements, just call a press conference,” he wrote.

He has written a letter to NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in this regard, saying the MNAs must have been briefed on the pandemic by any virologist or scientist.

Fawad Chaudhry did not attend the session. He had previously called the decision to convene it wrong and suggested conducting a virtual session.

