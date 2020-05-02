Virtual session of parliament need of the hour: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that virtual session of the parliament is need of the time, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that opposition are harming themselves and masses by opposing virtual session of the parliament in this situation of the pandemic.

پاکستان کی سیاسی جماعتیں ٹیکنالوجی کے استعمال کی مخالفت کر کے اپنا اور عوام کا نقصان کر رہی ہیں، پارلیمان کا ورچوئل سیشن وقت کی ضرورت ہے، عوامی نمائندوں کو اس مشکل وقت میں فیصلہ سازی کے عمل میں لازماً شریک ہونا چاہئے، حالات نارمل ہونے کیے بعد عمارت میں بھی سیشن ہوسکتا ۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 2, 2020

He further said that elected representatives should attend the session for the legislation and the session can be held in the parliament house building after normalization of the situation.

Earlier, the National Assembly (NA) had constituted a nine-member committee headed by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam to amend regulations for the virtual sessions of the Lower House due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: NA committee formed to amend regulations for virtual session

The spokesperson had said in a statement that a notification has been released regarding the formation of the committee after the approval of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser that will also comprise of three former National Assembly speakers, opposition and government legislators.

According to the notification, the committee members include Fehmida Mirza, Zaheeruddin, Ali Muhammad Khan, Malik Amir Dogar, Ameenul Haq. Former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Akhtar Ali and Naveed Qamar will represent the opposition side in the committee.

Comments

comments