Coronavirus: NA committee formed to amend regulations for virtual session

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has constituted a nine-member committee headed by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam to amend regulations for the virtual sessions of the Lower House due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that a notification has been released regarding the formation of the committee after the approval of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser that will also comprise of three former National Assembly speakers, opposition and government legislators.

According to the notification, the committee members include Fehmida Mirza, Zaheeruddin, Ali Muhammad Khan, Malik Amir Dogar, Ameenul Haq. Former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Akhtar Ali and Naveed Qamar will represent the opposition side in the committee.

Read: Country-wide lockdown to continue for another two weeks: PM Imran

The committee will forward recommendations to the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser for the organisation of virtual sessions of the Lower House due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks in view of the rising cases of novel coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19.

