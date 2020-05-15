Fawad Chaudhry cancels plan to attend National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has decided not to attend the ongoing National Assembly session after reporters and senators tested positive for coronavirus.

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said, on the request of deputy speaker, he had decided to attend today’s session but after confirmation of coronavirus in three parliamentary reporters and two senators, he decided against it.

ڈپٹی اسپیکر کی خواہش کے احترام میں اج پارلیمان جانے کا ارادہ کیا ، لیکن تین پارلیمانی رپورٹرز اور دو سینیٹرز کے کرونا مثبت آگئے ہیں اور یہ اب طے ہے کہ ان کو کرونا پارلیمان کی عمارت سے لگا لہذا۶ ارادہ ملتوی کر رہا ہوں امید ہے جلد ورچوئل سیشن بلایا جائیگا جہاں تسلی سے بات ہو سکے گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 15, 2020

“It is clear that the reporters had contracted the virus from the Parliament building. Because of this, I have decided to postpone my plan and I hope a virtual session will be called now,” Fawad Chaudhry stated and hoped that virtual session of the house will be soon conducted to discuss the pandemic.

