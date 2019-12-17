Fawad Chaudhry reacts over verdict against Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has urged to void such verdicts which would increase the gap between the nation and institutions while commenting over the special court’s verdict against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in the treason case, ARY News on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his Twitter message, said that it is the time to unite the country. He questioned, “What are the benefits of such decisions that would increase distribution in the nation and institutions?”

“I kept insisting for holding dialogues to move towards a new deal. All should show mercy to the country as it is not in the interest of anyone to let down each other,” said the minister.

وقت کے تقاضے ہوتے ہیں ملک کو جوڑنے کی ضرورت ہے ایسے فیصلے جس سے فاصلے بڑھیں ، تقسیم بڑھے قوم اور ادارے تقسیم ہوں ان کا فائدہ ؟ مسلسل کہ رہا ہوں گفتگو کی ضرورت ہے نیو ڈیل (New Deal) کی طرف جائیں ایک دوسرے کو نیچا دیکھانا کسی کے مفاد میں نہیں، ملک پر رحم کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 17, 2019

Earlier in the day, the special court awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case against him.

Read: Govt will review verdict in Pervez Musharraf treason case: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

Comments

comments