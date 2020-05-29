Ban on export of PPE to be lifted this week: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Friday the government is going to lift a ban on export of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“This week ban on exports of PPE’s [wi]ll be completely lifted and Pakistani manufactures [wi]ll be able to export COVID 19 related material to the world, this trade ll help Pak immensely,” he tweeted.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood a day earlier revealed he has received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from the international market.

“I have received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from US, Canada and Europe. This is a major breakthrough and I congratulate them for this achievement,” he tweeted.

The adviser said it is part of the government’s strategy to “diversify into new segments and this has been achieved by the exporters through their own efforts. I’m sharing this information with others to encourage them to seek more orders from different parts of the world.”

Earlier on May 9, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the country would be exporting masks, needed to avoid coronavirus transmission, as they got the required approval for it.

