Fawad Chaudhry advises PPP, PML-N not to play in hands of Maulana Fazl

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has suggested Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) not to play in the hands of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The narrative of opposition parties rejected with the failure of their move of removing Senate Chairman,” he said while talking to media outside the Parliament.

The federal minister said that the majority of Senators voted in the favour of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to save the system.

Fawad hoped the opposition would not repeat any such move as this one had been failed and affected them badly.

“Maryam Safdar and Bilawal should learn a lesson from such failed moves,” he added.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani survives no-confidence motion in Senate

Earlier in the day, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda congratulated the whole nation after Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion.

“I had already told that the opposition parties would be failed in removing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who was running the house smoothly and effectively,” he said while talking to ARY News.

The minister thanked all the senators who voted against the no-trust motion and also congratulated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on maintaining his seat.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier today, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion against him, tabled by the opposition parties.

