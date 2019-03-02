ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday lambasted at Bollywood actors for promoting war on social media and “poking their nose” in “issues beyond their understanding”.

Quoting Indian actor Preity Zinta’s tweet regarding Pakistan’s release of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, the information minister wrote, “Best thing Bollywood walas [people] can do is stop poking nose in issues beyond their understanding.”

Chuadhry further schooled Zinta saying, “Majority of them [Bollywood actors] haven’t even finished their school, they lack ken of very basic issues. Wars are too serious a business to be discussed by jokers who became celebrities by stroke of luck.”

Best thing #Bollywood walas can do is stop poking nose in issues beyond their understanding,majority of them haven’t even finished their School, they lack ken of very basic issues. Wars are too serious a business to be discussed by jokers who became celebrities by stroke of luck https://t.co/ReRKLdLIC7 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 1, 2019

Since the relations between the two neighbouring countries turned hostile, several Bollywood celebrities had taken to their social media pages for presenting their warmongering views over recent escalations.

Pakistan on Friday handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian at Wahga Border crossing.

The release of pilot Abhinandan was a gesture of peace from Pakistan, in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

Read More: Indian media exaggerate news, spread sensationalism: Abhinandan

The announcement to release the captured pilot was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a joint session of parliament.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan when his fighter jet, MiG-21, was shot down by Pakistan Air Force after it ventured into the Pakistani airspace on Feb 27.

Comments

comments