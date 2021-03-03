PTI’s Hafeez to get over 180 votes in hotly-contested Senate poll: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, PTI candidate on a hotly contested Senate seat from Islamabad, will bag over 180 votes out of a total of 341.

Speaking to the media after casting his ballot, he said the opposition’s joint candidate would secure 155 votes.

Fawad said that the PPP tried to buy votes but doesn’t regret resorting to such tactics.

He expressed the hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take action over a leaked video involving the opposition’s candidate from Islamabad, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son purportedly buying votes.

A video clip surfaced the other day showing the PPP leader purportedly asking the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to “sell their vote”. Ali Haider Gillani was also telling the PTI lawmakers how to waste their Senate votes.

While addressing a press conference along with PPP MNA Shazia Marri, the PPP leader Haider Gillani accepted that he had met with PTI lawmakers last week to discuss things related to Senate polls.

“I met with PTI MNAs and told them how to waste their votes. The MNAs from PTI are also my friends and I did nothing wrong,” he told the media, adding that he will meet them again on their wish.

