Ramadan moon to be sighted in Pakistan on April 24: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the Ramadan moon would be sighted country-wide on 24 April, ARY NEWS reported.

“The moon of Ramadan will be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of April 24, 2020, and the holy month is expected to begin from April 25, 2020,” said the minister in a message posted on his Twitter feed.

The moon of Ramadan will be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of April 24, 2020, and the holy month is expected to begin from April 25, 2020. — Ministry of Science & Technology (@MinistryofST) February 27, 2020



He said that a briefing would be given to the parliamentary committee on religious affairs on March 5 on the matter. “The Eid and other Islamic festivals should become a reason of joy and happiness rather than of divisions,” he said.

Last year in May, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry launched a website based on a moon-sighting calendar.

The technology could easily locate the position of the moon without any hassle, the science minister said.

Talking on the features of the moon-sighting website, Fawad Chaudhry said it provides all relevant information.

The people in Pakistan and all Muslims across the world could get help from this website, he added.

The Ministry of Science and Technology had announced to prepare Lunar Calendar for five years with details from the Year 2019 to 2024.

Read More: Committee formed to end moon sighting controversy: Fawad

Federal Minister of Science Fawad Chaudhry announced earlier said that the lunar calendar prepared by a committee of experts has been forwarded to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The calendar will be sent to the federal cabinet after the endorsement of the CII, he said.

The CII will review the lunar calendar and will decide whether the evidence about sighting the moon with the naked eye is only acceptable or sighting the crescent with equipment is also acceptable under the Islamic law.

Comments

comments