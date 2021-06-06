Fawad Chaudhry calls for strict legislation against fake news

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said strict legislation has become inevitable to counter fake news.

In a tweet, the information minister said that stringent legislation against fake news has become inevitable to ensure objectivity and truth.

“Those who are opposing anti-fake news legislation and term it against freedom of expression should reconsider their approach,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2018 had launched a Twitter account @FakeNews_Buster for exposing fake news and disinformation.

Read More: Information ministry launches Twitter account to expose fake news

The first tweet of the account states: “The objective of social media is information, education and knowledge sharing. It should be based on truth and should not spread #FakeNews and disinformation, to achieve ulterior motives. Otherwise, it will erode its credibility.”

